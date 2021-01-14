Ross Embleton returns to the dugout as Leyton Orient host Morecambe

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton will be back in the dugout for Saturday’s home match with Morecambe.

The O’s boss has missed the last three fixtures while in self-isolation after he came into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

In his absence, Orient were able to win two of their Sky Bet League Two fixtures and will aim to record a third in a row against the Shrimpers.

After last weekend’s clash at Carlisle was postponed, the east London club have been able to rest up since the 1-0 win over Salford on January 2 and have no new injury concerns.

Morecambe captain Sam Lavelle missed the FA Cup third-round tie at Chelsea after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The defender revealed the news on Twitter last weekend and is set to be absent for the trip to the capital while in self isolation.

Derek Adams’ team have only played once in the last three weeks after they were forced to shut their training ground at the end of 2020 following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Young midfielder Freddie Price has not featured since November due to an ankle injury and remains absent.