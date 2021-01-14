Preston sign midfielder Ben Whiteman from Doncaster

Preston have secured the services of Ben Whiteman from Doncaster for a “significant undisclosed fee”.

The midfielder has agreed a deal with the Sky Bet Championship club until the summer of 2024 and departs Rovers after making 159 appearances.

Whiteman initially joined Doncaster on loan from Sheffield United before the move was made permanent in 2018 and he was eventually made captain.

The 24-year-old told the Preston website: “I am over the moon to be at this massive football club.

“There weren’t many sides that I would have moved onto from Doncaster, but this ticked all the boxes and once I spoke to the manager (Alex Neil) it was a no brainer for me.

“As soon as I had finished with him, I had made my mind up straight away. He spoke very well and spoke very highly of the football club and I can’t wait to start.”

Neil added: “We have been after him since the window opened and we have managed to stave off a number of other suitors, who were interested, so it has been great business from us.”

In a lengthy post on Twitter to old side Doncaster, Whiteman said: “It’s a club that will always be close to my heart for the rest of my career. All the best for the rest of the season and beyond, I’ll be watching as a fan.”