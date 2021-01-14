Blackburn complete Jarrad Branthwaite loan deal in time for Stoke clash

Jarrad Branthwaite is expected to go straight into Blackburn’s squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Stoke.

Rovers announced on Thursday they had completed the signing of the 18-year-old Everton centre-back on loan until the end of the season.

Boss Tony Mowbray has been looking for reinforcement at the back, with Daniel Ayala out until at least the end of the month with a hamstring problem and Derrick Williams and Scott Wharton not expected to feature again this term.

Another defensive boost is Ryan Nyambe returning after his period of self-isolation. Midfielder Bradley Dack, who made his first start in more than a year in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Doncaster, will drop back to the bench, while Dan Butterworth and Lewis Holtby could return after injury.

New signings Rhys Norrington-Davies and Jack Clarke could make their debuts after signing on loan from Sheffield United and Tottenham respectively.

Defender James Chester and midfielder Nick Powell are set to return after being rested for the FA Cup defeat to Leicester.

Adam Davies (knee) will not be fit until the end of the month, while fellow goalkeeper Angus Gunn (ankle) will be a couple of weeks longer.

Strikers Steven Fletcher (knee) and Lee Gregory (groin) could make their returns within a couple of weeks and left-back Morgan Fox faces a similar timeframe with his hamstring injury.