New signing Adam Lewis pushing for Plymouth place

Plymouth could hand a debut to new signing Adam Lewis in Saturday’s League One clash with Crewe.

The 21-year-old wingback joined on loan from Liverpool on Thursday and could push for an instant start.

Jerome Opoku should continue at centre-back after stepping into the starting line-up for Plymouth’s FA Cup win at Huddersfield. Niall Canavan’s exit to Bradford has opened the door for Opoku’s first XI return, and the Fulham loanee impressed in cup action.

Left wing-back George Cooper remains a long-term absentee due to knee surgery.

Crewe boss David Artell is in no hurry to tinker with a winning formula, as the Railwaymen bid to extend their seven-match unbeaten league run.

Artell is gearing up for his 200th match at the helm, with Crewe’s strong form edging them up the table.

Winger Owen Dale will be looking to add to his four goals and an assist from his last four matches.

Midfielder Oliver Finney bagged a brace in the 3-3 draw at Rochdale and will be another itching to continue his good form.