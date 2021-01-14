Friday, January 15th 2021 Show Links
Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green signs for Sheffield Wednesday

by Press Association
January 14 2021, 1.58pm
Former Aston Villa winger Andre Green has been snapped up by Sheffield Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday have signed former Aston Villa winger Andre Green, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 22-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Villa Park last summer, becomes Wednesday’s first arrival of the transfer window.

He scored twice in 48 appearances for Villa after graduating from the club’s academy and also spent time on loan at Portsmouth, Preston and Charlton.

The length of his contract at Hillsborough has not been announced by the Owls.

Wednesday, who sit 21st in the Championship, are currently under the caretaker management of Neil Thompson following last month’s sacking of Tony Pulis.

The South Yorkshire club’s next two matches – against Coventry and Wycombe – have been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

