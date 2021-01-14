Matty Stevens could make Stevenage bow against Tranmere after loan move

Stevenage boss Alex Revell could hand new loan signing Matty Stevens his debut against Tranmere on Saturday.

Stevens joined Boro on January 5 but was precluded from last weekend’s FA Cup third-round clash with Swansea having represented Forest Green in the first round.

Strikers Marcus Dinanga and Inih Effiong have both departed the club, accepting loan deals at Chesterfield and Notts County respectively.

Aramide Oteh is also on his way out, having been recalled by parent club QPR, and will play no part.

Tranmere are likely to field the same squad that defeated Leicester under-21’s in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy on Wednesday evening.

Manager Keith Hill has indicated that he has only a select group of players available, with numbers depleted by injury, illness and Covid-related issues.

Liam Ridehalgh may return to the fold, however, having missed the midweek fixture due to a rib injury.

Rovers will also be without midfielder Jack Young and forward Sam Smith, both of whom have ended their loan spells and returned to Newcastle and Reading respectively.