Bristol Rovers wait on Sam Nicholson fitness ahead of Charlton clash

Bristol Rovers will check on forward Sam Nicholson ahead of the visit of Charlton.

Nicholson suffered a hip injury in training at the end of last week but Rovers are battling to get him fit.

Fellow forward James Daly misses out again with an ankle injury.

Abu Ogogo and Alex Rodman could be involved after making their first Rovers starts of the season in the Papa John’s Trophy in midweek.

Charlton are without Jason Pearce and Darren Pratley through suspension.

Pearce serves a one-match ban after he was sent off at the end of the midweek 4-4 draw with Rochdale, while Pratley completes a three-game suspension.

Akin Famewo, Ryan Inniss, Ben Watson and Marcus Maddison are sidelined by injury.

Youngsters Aaron Henry and Charlie Barker have been added to the squad.