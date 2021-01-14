QPR agree loan deal for Hull defender Jordy de Wijs

QPR have completed the loan signing of Hull defender Jordy de Wijs.

The 26-year-old Dutchman first joined the Tigers in 2018 and has since made 76 appearances.

Although De Wijs’ move back up to the Championship is initially on a loan basis, QPR have expressed their intent to make the signing permanent over the summer transfer window.

“This is a step up again and I am very happy to be here,” De Wijs said on the club’s website.

“This is a big club with a good stadium, great fans, and for me it is brilliant to be back in the Championship and play at this level again.”

Manager Mark Warburton added: “We are delighted to bring Jordy on board.

“He is a proven Championship defender with real physicality and he possesses quality on the ball.

“He will add real competition to the squad in a very important position.

“As we know there are so many games in the Championship and we need to be sure we have that depth in all areas.”