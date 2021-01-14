Joe Hilton could make league debut after joining Fleetwood on emergency loan

Emergency goalkeeper Joe Hilton could make his Sky Bet League One debut for Fleetwood at home to Portsmouth if Joel Coleman is not ready to return.

Hilton was signed on a short-term loan on Tuesday and went straight into the team for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Hull as Alex Cairns had to isolate due to Covid-19 protocols.

Coleman, who has made just two appearances this season – the last in September – and has also yet to make his league debut for the club, is close to a return to full fitness after a hamstring problem.

The midweek game was the club’s first since Boxing Day because of Covid and was a useful exercise in getting minutes into some players’ legs and although Wes Burns was taken off with a tight calf he is expected to be fit.

Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, Jack Whatmough, who had coronavirus over the festive period, is set to return and replace the on-loan Dane Rasmus Nicolaisen in central defence.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass (calf) and defender Paul Downing (hamstring) will also miss the game.

Back-up keeper Duncan Turnbull is set to keep his place on the bench despite conceding four goals before being substituted on his debut in Tuesday night’s 5-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat at Peterborough.