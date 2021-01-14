Nottingham Forest could remain unchanged for Millwall visit

Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton could name an unchanged team for the third Championship game in a row when Millwall visit the City Ground.

Hughton made eight changes in the FA Cup last weekend, with Joe Worrall, Sammy Ameobi and Cafu the only survivors from the side that started both the win at Preston and draw at Stoke in the league.

The Reds progressed to the fourth round with a 1-0 victory against Cardiff but Hughton is likely to recall the likes of Brice Samba, Cyrus Christie, Yuri Ribeiro, Anthony Knockaert, Samba Sow, Ryan Yates and Lewis Grabban. A possible change could see Tobias Figueiredo’s place in central defence come under threat after Scott McKenna returned from an injury absence with an assured performance in the cup.

Luke Freeman is nearing full fitness after a hernia operation but fellow midfielder Jack Colback (ankle) is around another month away from being back in contention.

Millwall have an almost fully-fit squad available.

Only Connor Mahoney and Billy Mitchell remain on the sidelines and they are set to resume full training next week.

Mahoney has been out with a quad injury since the start of November, while Mitchell has yet to feature this season due to hamstring problems.

Murray Wallace is available again following suspension and the defender will hope to be involved after he was absent from the squad for the draw at Bournemouth in midweek.