Nathaniel Chalobah set for Watford start after recovering from hamstring injury

Nathaniel Chalobah has shrugged off a hamstring injury and is set to start for Watford against Huddersfield at Vicarage Road.

The midfielder was withdrawn early in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United but has trained this week and made a full recovery.

Hornets boss Xisco Munoz will bring back Troy Deeney and Tom Cleverley, both of whom were rested for the 1-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Christian Kabasele and Isaac Success are both out for at least two more weeks but striker Stipe Perica is closing in on a first-team return.

Huddersfield suffered a blow this week with the news that on-loan midfielder Carel Eiting is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Youngster Scott High and Alex Vallejo are contending to replace Eiting in Carlos Corberan’s starting line-up.

Naby Sarr is also set to miss the trip due to injury, while Alex Pritchard is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer will not feature after being lined up for a move to Championship rivals Swansea on a free transfer.