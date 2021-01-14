First-team players set to return for Derby’s clash with Rotherham

Derby are set to have a far more familiar look about them for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Rotherham at Pride Park.

Following a coronavirus outbreak at the club, the Rams were without their entire first-team squad when they faced Chorley away in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Development coaches Pat Lyons and Gary Bowyer were in charge in the absence of interim boss Wayne Rooney as a team made up from the youth sides were beaten 2-0 by the non-league hosts.

Pictures appeared on Derby’s official website on Thursday showing a number of first-team players taking part in a training session and Rooney overseeing, with Martyn Waghorn present following his three-match suspension.

Rotherham’s Shaun MacDonald and Clark Robertson could make their returns to action in the contest.

Millers boss Paul Warne has said midfielder MacDonald and defender Robertson, who have been sidelined due to a broken leg and foot injury respectively, are definitely set to travel on Saturday and “could potentially have some impact as subs”.

Freddie Ladapo has returned to training after missing the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Everton because of a groin issue.

Second-bottom Rotherham are three points behind 22nd-placed Derby, who have the same amount of points as Sheffield Wednesday in 21st.