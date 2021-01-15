Injured Tom Cairney misses out for Fulham against Chelsea

Fulham manager Scott Parker will be without club captain Tom Cairney for the visit of Chelsea to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Cairney has an issue with his knee and could be joined on the sidelines by Aleksandar Mitrovic, who had a slight problem against QPR on Saturday but has since returned to training.

With the recent return of Kenny Tete, Terence Kongolo and Josh Onomah, Parker’s injury list looks shorter than previously, although Mario Lemina is not expected to feature with an unknown problem.

Defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen will be back in contention for Chelsea.

James is back in training after a thigh injury, while Christensen has shaken off a knee complaint.

N’Golo Kante is set to return to training after a hamstring problem but will still miss the Fulham match through suspension.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Tete, Decordova-Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Robinson, Cavaleiro, Rodak, Ream, Kebano, Bryan, Onomah, Kongolo, Kamara, Hector.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic, Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Abraham.