Steven Lawless leaves Burton to sign for Motherwell

Midfielder Steven Lawless has joined Motherwell until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The 29-year-old, who started his career at the Fir Park club, joins from Burton Albion.

Lawless will go into the squad for the visit of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, subject to international clearance.

“It’s good to be back,” he said. “I still have a lot of connections at the club. I spent may years here as a youth.

“That had a big pull on me, so I am delighted to be back and hopefully help the boys push up the table.

“I knew there was interest there but it didn’t seem to materialise, but it sort of happened in the last 10 days or so.

“I am just glad it got done and I am here now”.