Ryan Edmondson and Mickel Miller could make Northampton bows against Oxford

Northampton new boys Ryan Edmondson and Mickel Miller could be handed debuts in Saturday’s League One fixture against Oxford.

Leeds striker Edmondson, 19, and 25-year-old Rotherham attacker Miller, who can play either as a frontman or out wide, both completed loan moves until the end of the season on Thursday.

However, defender Alan Sheehan is a doubt after sitting out the midweek Papa John’s Trophy defeat by MK Dons having aggravated a muscle problem he had been nursing for some time.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold could be missing once again after picking up a back injury during the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night’s game with Jonathan Mitchell, who replaced him at short notice, standing by.

Oxford boss Karl Robinson had decisions to make ahead of his 150th game at the helm.

Robinson made wholesale changes for the 1-0 Papa John’s Trophy victory over Cambridge, which extended his side’s winning run in all competitions to five games.

Midfielder Cameron Brannagan started for the first time since October and striker Sam Winnall for the first time since November in midweek, and both will hope for further involvement.

However, Sean Clare this week left the club to join League One rivals Burton on loan for the rest of the campaign.