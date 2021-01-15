Harry Pell could return for Colchester after recovering from knee injury

Colchester return to action at home to Cambridge United after 18 days without a fixture due to Covid-19 and weather postponements but that break has at least helped some players return to fitness.

Midfielder Harry Pell has recovered from a knee injury and could feature for the first time since the end of November while the additional time may have helped defender Tom Eastman overcome an ankle problem.

Callum Harrison, who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, should be available again after ending his self-isolation.

Fellow forward Michael Folivi is unlikely to feature due to a hamstring injury sustained in the Us’ last match on December 29.

Cambridge striker Paul Mullin will return to the starting line-up after being rested for the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Oxford.

The 20-goal forward had been carrying a minor ankle problem but is expected to shake that off.

New on-loan Tottenham defender Jubril Okedina made a 90-minute debut in midweek and could come into contention for a league start.

Goalkeeper Callum Burton, Robbie Cundy, Jack Iredale and Leon Davies all got much-needed minutes against Oxford but are set to return to the bench while midfielder Hiram Boateng (shoulder) remains sidelined.