Sam Hornby on track to step in for Bradford against Crawley

Bradford will be without goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell for the visit of Crawley.

Sam Hornby will deputise in the Sky Bet League Two contest after O’Donnell suffered a thigh injury.

New signing Rumarn Burrell can be added to the squad after joining on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.

Zeli Ismail, Bryce Hosannah and Reece Staunton are out injured, while Kurtis Guthrie has left the club by mutual consent.

Crawley, FA Cup conquerors of Leeds last weekend, could restore top scorer Max Watters to their starting line-up.

Watters came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of Sunday’s historic win following a hamstring injury.

Reece Grego-Cox, Henry Burnett and Jake Hesketh are set to miss out again.

TV star Mark Wright, who made his debut as a late substitute against Leeds, should be on the bench again.