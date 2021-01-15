Saturday, January 16th 2021 Show Links
Tom Broadbent misses Doncaster clash with Swindon after knee injury setback

by Press Association
January 15 2021, 11.40am
Swindon centre back Tom Broadbent (pictured centre, falling) will miss the home clash with Doncaster due to a knee injury (David Davies/PA Images).
Tom Broadbent will miss Swindon’s League One clash with Doncaster after a minor injury setback.

The centre-back picked up a knee issue in December and had been working hard towards fitness.

But now the 28-year-old has had to have an injection in a bid to move past the problem.

Tom Anderson has been named as Doncaster’s new captain.

The centre-back has taken the armband after Ben Whiteman’s move to Championship outfit Preston.

Taylor Richards will be looking to continue his good form, having bagged the crucial goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win at Blackburn.

Centre-back Andy Butler will be available for Rovers however, having extended his short-term deal until the end of the season.

