Grimsby midfielder Harry Clifton set to miss Southend showdown with ankle injury

Grimsby are likely to be without Harry Clifton for their bottom-of-the-table Sky Bet League Two clash with Southend.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday’s loss at Port Vale and has been unable to train this week.

Sean Scannell could return after a month out having been expected to play in a reserves match that was called off this week.

Striker James Hanson (calf) is still sidelined but has resumed training in recent days.

Southend defender Greg Halford will miss the trip to Blundell Park through suspension.

Halford must serve a one-match ban for his sending off against Barrow last weekend.

On-loan Bournemouth midfielder Kyle Taylor will be assessed after returning to training following Covid-19 while Tom Clifford and Michael Klass are also nearing contention after injuries.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is expected to overcome a hamstring problem but Brandon Goodship and Terrell Egbri are still out.