Barnsley’s Jordan Williams suffers fresh setback ahead of Swansea clash

Jordan Williams has been ruled out of Barnsley’s home game against Swansea after another injury setback.

The Reds defender stepped off the bench in last week’s home FA Cup win against Tranmere after hamstring and knee problems, but he is now set to be out for another fortnight.

Fellow defender Liam Kitching is not yet ready to make his debut after arriving from Forest Green with a minor groin injury.

Another recent signing, Carlton Morris, is hoping to make his first appearance for the club and centre-back Aapo Halme is back in contention after a toe injury.

Swansea pair Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Bennett are both hoping to return to contention after injury.

Latibeaudiere (calf) and Bennett (hamstring) have missed the last two matches and will be assessed.

Fellow defender Brandon Cooper, who returned from a loan spell at Newport last week, will be sidelined for several months after sustaining an ankle injury in training.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda is also a long-term absentee after undergoing ankle surgery this week.