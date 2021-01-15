Sean Clare hoping for Burton debut following loan switch

New signing Sean Clare will hope to be involved when Burton host Ipswich.

The midfielder joined the Brewers from League One rivals Oxford this week and will spend the remainder of the season at the Pirelli Stadium.

Midfielder Steven Lawless and right-back Neal Eardley both completed transfers away from the club this week, joining Motherwell and Barrow respectively.

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who will take charge of his first home game since returning as manager, could be tempted to name an unchanged team following the win at Gillingham last weekend.

Ipswich’s injury issues are showing signs of easing.

Teddy Bishop (ankle), Jon Nolan (calf) and Gwion Edwards (hamstring) all resumed full training this week, while Freddie Sears (hamstring) is now fit enough to be considered for first-team action after being out since November.

Flynn Downes and James Norwood made their returns from injury as substitutes in the 3-2 home defeat to Swindon and both players should be involved once more.

Keanan Bennetts (groin) and Kane Vincent-Young (thigh) are not yet ready to return while Cole Skuse and James Wilson both remain out with knee injuries.