Harrogate’s League Two clash with Exeter postponed due to snow

Harrogate have confirmed Saturday’s home Sky Bet League Two game against Exeter has been postponed due to snow.

An inspection of the club’s snow covered pitch took place at Friday lunchtime and Town made the announcement on Twitter shortly after.

“An EFL Referee carried out a pitch inspection at 12pm on Friday January 15 and concluded the pitch would not be playable by 3pm on Saturday 16,” the club said.

“The pitch is currently under heavy snow and taking into account the weather forecast over the next 24 hours the EFL official has postponed the fixture. A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course.”

Later on Friday the club announced the game will now take place on Tuesday, January 19, with a 6.30pm kick-off.

Harrogate have been able to complete just one fixture since they won at Oldham on Boxing Day, a league defeat at Cambridge on January 9.

Their home game against Carlisle on December 29 was abandoned after 10 minutes because of a frozen pitch and the rearranged fixture was cancelled on Tuesday after the floodlights could not be turned on due to a power outage.

The North Yorkshire club’s last home game was on December 19 when they lost 1-0 to Salford.