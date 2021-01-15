‘No easy games’ warns Nuno Espirito Santo despite West Brom struggles

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned Wolves against underestimating struggling rivals West Brom.

Wolves host the Baggies on Saturday in the first Black Country derby for nine years.

They have won just once in their last eight games, since striker Raul Jimenez suffered a fractured skull at Arsenal in November, and slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Everton on Tuesday.

The hosts are 14th in the Premier League and, while Albion sit second bottom with the worst defence in the division, Nuno reminded his side about what they will face.

“There are no easy games in the Premier League, tomorrow it will be a big mistake to think that just because of the situation of West Brom,” he said.

“We are playing well, we are having good moments but are making mistakes which are being penalised. We have performed well and played good games but we’ve made big mistakes, especially in defence.

“Our priority has to be simple, be compact and solid. It always starts with a clean sheet. We have to go back to our main foundations, a clean sheet.

“The loss of Raul had a big impact on us, that’s no doubt. He is a special player who has been with us for many years. If we are not the same we have to find different solutions with different players.”

The last time Wolves faced West Brom they lost 5-1 at Molineux in February 2012, en route to back-to-back relegations to League One.

Nuno said: “I’m aware of what it means to our fans but we don’t have them. When you arrive at the stadium you don’t see them, when you leave you don’t have them. This is what I miss, not only the atmosphere at Molineux, but the presence and the voice of the fans.

“We know they are going to be at home and we promise them we will do whatever we can do make it a good game. We know what it means.”

Adama Traore will be assessed after missing Tuesday’s loss to Everton with a hamstring strain while Pedro Neto will also be looked at after he took a knock against the Toffees.

Willy Boly will be in the squad after being out for a month with a thigh injury but Jonny (knee), Daniel Podence (calf) and Marcal (groin) remain sidelined.

“We will have to see and assess, we have a couple of training sessions. Let’s see how they are,” added Nuno.