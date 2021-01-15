Sean Dyche happy to see Jay Rodriguez get credit for good deeds off the pitch

Sean Dyche was pleased to see positive behaviour by a footballer flagged up after Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez offered to support fans who are struggling.

The Burnley-born 31-year-old put a message on Twitter on Thursday inviting anyone going through a difficult time to send him their details so he could help.

At a time when there is an intense focus on the behaviour of footballers on and off the pitch with regards to coronavirus restrictions, Dyche believes there needs to be balance.

He said of Rodriguez: “He’s very open with himself and how he feels about things and willing to put himself out there if help is needed.

“I think football in general, for every one story of someone making a silly mistake with Covid or whatever, I think there’s a thousand stories of positivity around football.

“No one’s purer than pure, everyone makes mistakes, but it’s just that they seem to get highlighted in football. The good stuff doesn’t also get highlighted so I’m pleased you have highlighted that because there’s a lot of good going on to try to help people, and equally just to do things right.”

Burnley are back in Premier League action on Saturday with a trip to London to take on West Ham.

The Clarets sit 10 points and six places below their opponents but have come away victorious from the London Stadium in two of the last three seasons.

Dyche said of David Moyes’ side: “I think they have got a slightly more solid look about them generally, the shape and the basics if you like. In my experiences of knowing David for a long time and his teams, that’s often the case.

“I don’t think anyone’s questioned whether they’ve got some good players, because they have. It’s tying it all together. I don’t think it’s a massive surprise that they’re having a solid season.

“They’ll want to correct a little bumpy patch with not as many wins in the last six games. We never underestimate anyone so it’s another challenge for us without a doubt.”

Burnley’s upturn in form has been in no small part due to the easing of their injury problems, with full-back Charlie Taylor the only doubt for the weekend.

Winger Dwight McNeil could go back into the starting line-up after returning from a groin problem as a substitute in Tuesday’s loss to Manchester United.

“He’s worked ever so hard to get over his injury,” said Dyche. “We’ve been slightly careful because he’s a very good player and it’s probably the first time he’s been injured for a long, long time.”

Burnley announced this week they are to use artificial intelligence to help them identify young talent following their takeover by investment firm ALK Capital, who have a particular interest in sports technology.

Dyche is waiting to hear more details, but said: “I’ll only have a general view of that anyway because it’s not going to impact straight away into the world that I live in regarding the first team, it’s more for the recruitment side of the club.”