Steven Lawless set to make Motherwell debut against Rangers

Steven Lawless goes into the Motherwell squad for the Scottish Premiership game against Rangers at Fir Park on Sunday.

The attacker has received international clearance following his move from Burton Albion on Friday.

Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.

Rangers could welcome Ryan Jack back for their Fir Park trip as the midfielder prepares to make his comeback after two months out with a troublesome knee injury.

Kemar Roofe (quad) will again be missing but could return for next week’s Ibrox clash with Ross County.

George Edmundson (hernia) has undergone an operation which will keep him out for a month while Scott Arfield (ankle) and long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic remain out.