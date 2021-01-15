Scott Robertson in contention for Celtic’s clash with Livingston

Scott Robertson goes into the Celtic squad for the home Scottish Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been recalled from a loan spell at Gillingham as the Hoops find themselves with Covid issues.
Boss Neil Lennon, his assistant John Kennedy and 13 first-team players are still self-isolating as close contacts of injured defender Christopher Jullien who was confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from a training camp in Dubai, while James Forrest continues rehab work following ankle surgery.
Defender Jack Fitzwater is expected to return to the Livingston bench after a lay-off.
Former Rangers midfielder Jason Holt dropped out of the squad for the postponed midweek clash with Aberdeen.
Keaghan Jacobs (foot) and Alan Lithgow (hip) are long-term absentees.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe