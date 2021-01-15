Bradford’s clash with Crawley called off due to bad weather

Bradford’s home Sky Bet League Two game against Crawley on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather.

The Valley Parade pitch was deemed playable after an inspection by match referee Bobby Madley on Friday afternoon, but snow and ice made the surrounding areas unsafe, the club said.

Madley told the Bantams’ official website: “The EFL have to take into account the fact the away side have a long distance to travel, and are likely to be bringing their team coach down Valley Parade.

“The ground staff here have put me in a position to say that the pitch is fine, so massive credit goes to them, but there are much bigger decisions to be made in terms of safety outside the ground.”

A date for the rearranged fixture will be announced in due course.

Crawley were hoping to follow up last weekend’s shock FA Cup win against Leeds by extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches.