Charlie Wyke hat-trick lifts Sunderland to victory over struggling AFC Wimbledon

A hat-trick from Charlie Wyke fired Sunderland to a convincing 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.

The visitors went ahead within seven minutes when Elliot Embleton’s ball over the top was just kept in play by Aiden O’Brien on the right and his cut-back fell to the feet of Wyke who bundled the ball in from close range.

The game continued at the same fast pace, with tackles flying in from every angle and plenty of chances at both ends, but neither side could quite apply the finishing touch.

The hosts spent most of the second half on the front foot, with Nesta Guinness-Walker and Ethan Chislett both going close, and they were made to pay for their misses late on.

Wyke flicked home at the near post from Grant Leadbitter’s corner in the 87th minute before grabbing his third in stoppage time, latching on to Josh Scowen’s through ball before lifting the ball over the onrushing Sam Walker – who was making his league debut for the hosts – to seal the deal.