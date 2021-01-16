Josh Kay secures valuable win for Barrow against 10-man Scunthorpe

Josh Kay’s fourth goal of the season secured a vital three points for battling Barrow with a welcome 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

The midfielder’s second-half strike separated the two sides at Holker Street.

It took the visitors until the 49th minute to have a shot on goal in a scrappy encounter down the foot of the Sky Bet League Two table.

Kay struck just before the hour mark after Luke James broke down the right-hand side in the 58th minute.

But celebrations did not last long when James carried off the pitch on a stretcher in a neck brace after a horrendous clash of heads with Jordan Clarke.

With over 15 minutes of stoppage time following medical attention to James, Michael Jolley’s side survived a late surge to secure the spoils.

Jem Karacan’s 25-yard effort was well kept out by Joel Dixon before the midfielder also nodded into the side-netting moments later.

Scunthorpe finished with 10 men after Junior Brown was dismissed for the first time in five years for an off-the-ball tussle with Scott Quigley.