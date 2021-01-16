Newport draw with Salford despite having Josh Sheehan sent off

Newport missed the chance to return to the top of the League Two table but took a point from their 0-0 draw with Salford despite losing midfielder Josh Sheehan to a red card.

Michael Flynn’s side played the final 32 minutes with 10 men after Sheehan was dismissed for a rash tackle.

Salford were the better team throughout but could not break the deadlock in front of watching co-owner Gary Neville.

In a low-quality first half Newport lost left wing-back Ryan Haynes after he suffered two head knocks.

The poor Rodney Parade surface did not help the teams to play passing football but Salford looked the more dangerous side.

They had the better chances and finished the opening 45 minutes in strong fashion.

Ibou Touray fired over and captain Tom Clarke and Tom Elliott both had headed opportunities. Clarke’s chance was the best of the bunch and the defender should have scored.

County midfielder Sheehan was sent off in the second half for a nasty lunge at Salford’s Ash Hunter.