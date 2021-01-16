Late Stephen Humphrys goal earns Dale a point from six-goal thriller with Wigan

A stoppage-time header from Stephen Humphrys rescued a point for 10-men Rochdale in a 3-3 draw against Wigan.

Humphrys fired Dale ahead in the Sky Bet League One contest after seven minutes but the lead lasted just two minutes, Kyle Joseph turning in Dan Gardner’s near post delivery to level for the visitors.

Wigan were ahead seven minutes later. Joseph was the provider this time, feeding a short pass into Callum Lang who brushed off Haydon Roberts to confidently fire past Gavin Bazunu.

Things got worse for Dale just before the interval when they were reduced to 10 men when Jim McNulty was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Joseph.

However, the 10 men equalised in the 62nd minute when Bazunu’s long punt tempted Evans off his line and Jake Beesley beat the goalkeeper to the ball and headed into the unguarded net.

Wigan edged ahead in the 77th minute when Will Keane was allowed to juggle the ball on the edge of the six-yard box before turning and volleying into the roof of the net.

But Humphrys rescued a point when he met Ryan McLaughlin’s cross six minutes into time added on at the end of the game.