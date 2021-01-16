Stevenage stay out of relegation zone after draw against Tranmere

League Two strugglers Stevenage were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Tranmere, but the result was enough to keep them out of the relegation zone.

Chances were few and far between in what was a disappointing spectacle at the Lamex Stadium, as the home side remained above second-from-bottom Grimsby on goal difference by extending their unbeaten league run to four games.

Following a scrappy opening, Stevenage had the first proper chance in the 27th minute when Luke Norris rose to meet Luther James-Wildin’s cross, but Tranmere keeper Scott Davies held his header.

The closest either team came to scoring in the first half was when Morgan Ferrier’s cross was misjudged by home goalkeeper Jamie Cumming and the ball bounced off his near post.

Rovers had a good opening in the 57th minute when James Vaughan turned well on Ferrier’s pass, only to be denied by Cumming’s leg.

Debutant Matty Stevens then almost helped find the elusive breakthrough for the hosts when his shot across goal just evaded the lunging Norris at the back post, as the scoreline remained blank.