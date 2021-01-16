Cambridge boss Mark Bonner satisfied with a point on difficult Colchester pitch

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was pleased with a point after his high-flying side battled to a 1-1 draw at Colchester.

The visitors were denied a third straight win in Sky Bet League Two, after Greg Taylor’s own goal cancelled out Harvey Knibbs’ opener, on a difficult surface at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Colchester’s ground staff and club staff had spent time working hard clearing the pitch prior to the game following snow on Saturday morning.

And it proved worthwhile, following an absorbing encounter between two well-matched sides.

Bonner said: “From our point of view, to take something from the game is really good for us.

“We had a chance towards the end to maybe take all three points but they had a couple themselves in the second half so it’s probably a fair result.

“I actually thought that it was an alright game considering, when you look at the surface and the challenge that was always going to create for the game. There were some highlights in there.

“At times, the game becomes a bit slower and the ball was off the pitch a lot in the first half because people were getting used to the surface.

“Fair credit to their ground staff for getting the game on. The pitch was difficult for the players to adjust to.

“I think as it went on they started to get used to it but it’s hard because there are little patches that are a bit different, so they handled it really well and I don’t doubt that with these boys – the attitude of this team that we’ve got is fantastic.”

Although the surface proved a slippery one for the players, the contest started at a high tempo.

And Colchester, now without a win in six matches, had started the game well.

They came close to taking a fourth-minute lead through Omar Sowunmi, who was denied by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov in the six-yard box following Harry Pell’s flick-on.

Tommy Smith and former Cambridge forward Jevani Brown also went close for the hosts in the opening stages so it was rather against the run of play when Cambridge took a 12th-minute lead.

Knibbs converted from close range, after keeper Dean Gerken had pushed away Paul Mullin’s fierce cross-shot.

But Colchester claimed a deserved equaliser in the 39th minute when Callum Harriott’s shot struck Cambridge defender Taylor and flew in, after Cohen Bramall had driven down the left and crossed.

Both sides could have claimed victory in the second half.

The impressive Mitov made good saves to deny both Tom Eastman and Pell as the clock ticked down and the home side looked more likely to grab a winner.

But third-placed Cambridge came agonisingly close to securing a third straight win in the closing stages when the league’s top scorer Mullin sent a shot inches past the far post as an even affair finished all square.

Colchester boss Steve Ball said: “I thought we were the better team – I’ve just seen the stats and that proves it.

“We started really well and had a couple of good chances.

“It was a poor goal for us to give away with an early contact defensively where we didn’t clear the box – it was a good strike, a good save by Dean (Gerken) and unfortunately, their guy (Knibbs) got the rebound.

“I thought we had most of the possession, certainly in the second half which was mostly in their half.

“There were some real positives on what was a really difficult pitch today.

“To get the game on was brilliant and a lot of the staff were working on the pitch which was great.

“It was a positive point – we’d obviously like to get back on the winning trail again but I was really happy with how we played.

“I thought we started well and we’d spoken about that, before the game.

“We’ve had two tough games now in Cheltenham and Cambridge – with them being top-three sides – and I think we’ve shown that we can more than match them.”