Carlos Corberan lays no blame on goalkeeper Ryan Schofield after Watford defeat

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan insisted there was no need for goalkeeper Ryan Schofield to apologise for the clanger that cost his side the opening goal in a 2-0 Championship loss at Watford.

The Hornets moved up to fifth place thanks to second-half goals from Tom Cleverley and Joao Pedro.

The latter was a close-range finish from a smart move but the former was very much in the ‘preventable’ category as Schofield reacted far too slowly to Alex Vallejo’s backpass, allowing Cleverley to slide in and find the net.

Corberan said: “There is no doubt that Ryan Schofield is involved in the action, Alex Vallejo is also involved, but this is what it is like to play football.

“We need to keep our concentration in the key moments of the game. If you don’t have the right concentration in the moment, you don’t make the right decisions. You will suffer the consequences as any mistake is going to have a high impact.

“I do not expect him to apologise. I was talking to my players after the game like I always do. I try to help them in my way.

“Ryan has everything to play in the Championship, that is why he is our first goalkeeper right now.

“We started the game the way we wanted to play but the team didn’t create enough chances.

“The team did completely well until we gave one goal to them. After we gave this present to them it was impossible for us to win the game but the team did not give up at any moment.”

Watford manager Xisco Munoz hailed Cleverley as the perfect role model in a side that works hard but is arguably lacking in real class.

“Tom is a perfect example of what we need – the passion every time to win the ball,” he said. “This is our way and our fans will be happy with Tom.

“We had control of the game and the ball and I am happy with the players. The first half was difficult but in the second we made more chances.”

Watford’s task would have been harder had captain Troy Deeney been shown a red card instead of a yellow for a bad foul in the first half on Juninho Bacuna.

“He didn’t touch him – he touched the ball, no,” said Xisco with a smile. “No, I don’t think it was an action for a red card. I am happy with Troy because he was involved in all the action and this is good for the team.”

Watford also remembered former manager Graham Taylor, who died four years ago.

“He is an important man and if you can give the fans three points, it is important,” Xisco said.