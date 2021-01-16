Ian Evatt and Michael Duff both left frustrated after stalemate in Bolton

Rival bosses Ian Evatt and Michael Duff were united in their respective frustration as Bolton and Cheltenham played out a 1-1 Sky Bet League Two draw.

Alfie May shot promotion hopefuls Town into a 54th-minute lead after Wanderers dominated the opening period.

Striker Eoin Doyle, close to a hat-trick of first-half headers, finally scored his ninth goal of the season with three minutes remaining.

Cheltenham, who host Premier League Manchester City in the FA Cup next Saturday, have not won in six league games.

Bolton, one of the pre-season favourites to go up, have not won since a 1-0 success at Cheltenham on December 15.

“It was very frustrating,” agreed Evatt. “We have completely dominated the game from start to finish.

“We had all of the possession, all the control of the possession and we created a lot of chances in the first half when we should have been ahead.

“On another day, we could easily have scored two or three and should have been ahead at half-time.

“Then we switched off for one set-piece. If you switch off once it sometimes costs you and that’s what happened.

“However, It would have been a travesty for us to lose. To get a point feels that way to be honest.

“But there were lots of positives. We looked like a better team and I want us to start controlling games like that with possession.

“Fortunately, we always seem to finish games strongly and weight of pressure eventually got us the goal.

“But their goal knocked the stuffing out of us because we were in complete control.”

May’s seventh goal of the season came after Will Boyle’s initial header was pushed out by Matt Gilks.

However, Doyle rescued the Trotters, shooting home from close range after excellent approach by substitute Arthur Gnahoua.

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff agreed the stalemate was “frustrating”.

“In the first half, we weren’t particularly good and we did well to get in at 0-0,” Duff said.

“We took the lead but we have lost the edge and can’t seem to see out that win.

“There have been too many tight games where we have had to be good to draw. And we weren’t great.

“We needed to go and get the second goal. Too many times we have taken the 1-0 and sat on it.

“We are living on a knife edge too often at the minute. We weren’t really poor but we weren’t particularly good either.

“Bolton, though, are a good team and ultimately it is not a bad thing to come away and get a point.

“But as a manager you always want more and to give it up late, which we have done too many times this season, was frustrating.”

Town entertain fellow high-flyers Newport on Tuesday before the visit of City.

“It is a big week – at this level it’s probably as big as you can get,” added Duff.

“There was no question about the effort. I didn’t see anyone taking their eye off the ball looking to next Saturday.

“But City is a free hit for us, it’s a day out for everyone.”