John Hughes praises Ross County after comprehensive victory over Aberdeen

Manager John Hughes praised his Ross County side after they beat Aberdeen 4-1 to move off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and pick up their first home league win since August.

Oli Shaw scored a brace in what was the Dingwall club’s first victory at the Global Energy Stadium since their opening-day triumph over Motherwell.

Hughes says he did not know it had been so long since County last won at home but loved the spirit his players showed to record such a comprehensive victory.

He said: “Getting off to a fantastic start certainly helped us – and that’s something we’ve been looking for.

“Somebody mentioned our home record and I hadn’t realised it was as poor in the league.

“But I have said we need to make this a fortress and start picking up results.

“Tactically, I felt we got it spot on, with the three attackers, who had plenty of pace in them.

“We gambled, we sucked it in and hit on the counter and we played it over the top of them and it worked for us a treat.

“These players have good legs in them and I’m really pleased.”

The Staggies took the lead after just 35 seconds when Iain Vigurs found Jermaine Hylton to the left of the 18-yard box.

He then sent the ball back into the centre of the box to find an unchallenged Oli Shaw, who fired a low drive into the bottom-left corner leaving goalkeeper Joe Lewis flatfooted.

Ross County dominated the opening period of the match and managed to double their advantage in the 20th minute.

Harry Paton’s cross from the right wing found Charlie Lakin in the box unchallenged and he fired a low drive past Lewis 10 yards out from a tight angle to score his second goal in two games.

But the Dons reduced the deficit on the stroke of half-time when defender Alex Iacovitti diverted Tommie Hoban’s header into his own net from close range.

However, County killed the game off six minutes from time when Ross Draper sent Vigurs’ corner back into the box and Shaw fired a low drive into the back of the net from eight yards.

Hylton then capitalised on a mix up in the Aberdeen defence in stoppage-time as he managed to catch Lewis out of his box to fire the ball into an empty net to make it 4-1.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes admitted it was a horrible afternoon for his team where Ash Taylor, Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie all left the park injured.

“We have lost three players to injury and the biggest concern is Jonny Hayes and Ross McCrorie are leaving the ground on crutches,” he said.

“Ash has also suffered a problem with his back.

“The opening period of the game, to go behind in less than 40 seconds wasn’t good enough.

“It gives the team at the bottom of the league real encouragement and their front three caused us problems.

“For us not to be scoring more from the chances created is disappointing.”