Jack Ross admits Alex Gogic rarely shows shooting ability in training

Jack Ross has revealed that Alex Gogic’s finishing is ordinarily so wayward in training that his teammates boot him out of shooting drills.

So, the Hibernian boss readily admits that he was stunned to see the combative midfielder open his account in spectacular style in Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

The Cyprus international unleashed an unstoppable drive after meeting a Christian Doidge knock-down – his first goal since joining the club from Hamilton last summer.

It made the three points safe after Killie skipper Alan Power handed the hosts the breakthrough by turning a Josh Doig cross into his own net.

Ross laughed: “I would like to say that I’ve seen him do that in training regularly, but I don’t. He quite often gets chased out of the finishing drills when he tries to get involved!

“It’s a heck of a finish, to be fair, and I thought it capped an excellent performance.

“I’m pleased for him and he’s deserved it for his performances so far this season.”

The triumph was Hibs’ first since December 23 and saw them leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the top-flight.

Ross added: “The way other results have gone, and where we find ourselves going into a break from league action, is positive for us.”

Although Killie succumbed to defeat at Easter Road, an arguably more important victory came 24 hours prior when their appeal against Covid-related sanctions was upheld by a Scottish FA disciplinary panel.

Killie were hit with a 3-0 forfeit after they could not fulfil a game against Motherwell due to the virus, while they were also fined £40,000.

But the controversial penalties were quashed following a hearing on Friday.

Assistant boss Andy Millen said: “I was unfortunate to have it [Covid] myself – my whole family was down with it.

“People making these decisions are not using common sense. They’re not in the real world.

“If anyone thinks they can stay away from it… well, you can do your best, but there are no guarantees.

“You only need to see what’s happening in English football; there’s no hysteria. If the game is off, it’s off. There’s always another day for a game of football.

“So, I was always quietly confident sensible people doing sensible things would get to the right answer – and they did that.”