Steve Cooper hails Swansea’s adaptability to get past difficult Barnsley

Swansea head coach Steve Cooper was delighted with the way his side adapted to the conditions in a 2-0 win at Barnsley which sees them keep up the pressure on leaders Norwich.

The hosts had the better of the first half before Ben Cabango gave Swansea the lead just before the half-time whistle was blown. Jamal Lowe added a second goal early in the second half.

Cooper said: “A 2-0 scoreline away from home is always a brilliant result, especially in this league.

“We had to work hard for it and it probably at times wasn’t a pretty affair to observe. The pitch was difficult, the conditions were tough and the way Barnsley play. They try and keep you on the back foot and they’re quite direct.

“You’ve got to deal with that and if you don’t, you can get caught in your own half. We had to show a different side today and fair play to the lads because we did it really well.

“It was a fairly comfortable win. All our clean sheets have been team efforts but I thought he (Freddie Woodman) made a good save or two tonight.

“There were blocks and running back and tackling so it was a real team effort to keep the ball out of our net.”

Victor Adeboyejo fired over from the edge of the area with Marc Guehi in close attendance.

Adeboyejo was making a nuisance of himself and he was in the thick of the action again, firing in a low shot from the right-hand side of the area which was saved by Freddie Woodman at his near post.

Callum Styles fired a low 20-yard drive on target, but it was straight at Woodman who made a comfortable save.

Swansea took the lead against the run of play in first-half stoppage time when a long throw from Connor Roberts was met by a glancing header from Cabango, with the ball going inside Walton’s right-hand post.

A mix-up in defence between Michal Helik and Mads Andersen led to the visitors increasing their lead in the 55th minute, with Lowe seizing on the loose ball and shooting past the exposed Walton.

Woodman then came to his side’s rescue, making a superb save to keep out Callum Brittain’s rasping drive.

Walton was called into action at the other end, clawing away Roberts’ curling free-kick.

Barnsley head coach Valerien Ismael said: “It was a very strong first half and it was exactly the game plan. We fought very well and we create a lot of situations.

“We controlled the game and just before half-time, we concede this goal. The throw-in was like a delivery, it was very good.

“After that it was all about staying in the game and a stupid second goal kills us.

“I’m frustrated about the second goal because I felt that we could have come back into the game, to win the duels and put the pressure on the opponent and to create the chances.

“This mistake was completely stupid. It is easy to avoid. Just communicate and just clear the ball and we stay in the game.

“If you make mistakes all the time it is so frustrating because it kills our performance.

“The failure is on our side and we have to deal with it.”