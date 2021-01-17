Anfield impasse and Mesut on the move – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Football

Manchester United were making sure their fans near and far were ready for kick-off.

Liverpool were looking back to last season.

Get in the 𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗼𝗱 by enjoying highlights from last season's clash with @ManUtd at Anfield ✊🔴 #LIVMUN pic.twitter.com/BdXeXDgKFF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 17, 2021

Neither side could claim the upper hand at Anfield, though.

Not what we wanted but it’s a clean sheet and a performance to build on #YNWA pic.twitter.com/TCe9Aropuv — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) January 17, 2021 Lots of positives and unlucky not to get the 3 points today!! We keep going 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/PeJmsNsfEc — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 17, 2021 A disappointing point pic.twitter.com/tz5dJg7IL0 — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) January 17, 2021 Tough game that ends goalless. We had our changes, but brilliant saves by @Alissonbecker got us a point today 🔴 pic.twitter.com/N61n03omHU — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 17, 2021 Step by step. Let's keep going 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aHUniRFskM — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 17, 2021 Always hungry for more 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/9qGW2hHsyc — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 17, 2021

Leicester were showing how to do Covid-safe goal celebrations.

Happy Sunday, Foxes fans! 😄 The best 📸 from last night 👇 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 17, 2021

Harry Kane was pleased with Tottenham’s afternoon work.

Great response to midweek. What a finish Tanguy 👏 pic.twitter.com/KLT2eJV9V9 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 17, 2021

As was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Mesut Ozil’s social accounts adopted a Fenerbahce colour scheme as he closed in on a move to Turkey.

💛💙 pic.twitter.com/jPQ2hrCz7W — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 17, 2021 Bilgilendirme | Kulübümüz, transfer süreçlerini ilerletmek için Mesut Özil’i İstanbul'a getiriyor. 💛💙 Club Statement: Our club is bringing Mesut Özil to Istanbul to continue the transfer processes. pic.twitter.com/Wt0gR8xRSk — Fenerbahçe SK (@Fenerbahce) January 17, 2021 🔜 🇹🇷💛💙✈️ pic.twitter.com/WfFg5m1stp — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 17, 2021

Gary Lineker reminiscing about the old days.

The best thing about being ancient is that the old clips show all the good bits on the pitch rather than the crap…..well, aside from the actual crap on the pitch, but you know what i mean. https://t.co/XjWzZxizQC — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2021

Thomas Muller likes what he sees.

Tennis

Yulia Putintseva was self-isolating and preparing for the Australian Open.

Grand slam preparation 😅 pic.twitter.com/ALvc4EugN6 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 17, 2021

And finding a mouse in her apartment!

Been trying to change the room for a 2 hours already ! And no one came to help due to quarantine situation🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LAowgWqw58 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 16, 2021

Cricket

Michael Vaughan was enjoying the perils of commentators working at a Covid-safe distance.

And was later ruing England’s disastrous start in pursuit of a victory target of 74.

Surely not ……………….. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2021

Jack Leach’s five-wicket haul drew plenty of plaudits.

Totally agree … 👍👍 https://t.co/r5Ii1hQD4Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 17, 2021 What a man he is! ❤️ https://t.co/B47zGWtHWq — Ollie Sale (@olliesale1) January 17, 2021 Congratulations the spin twins #MadeInSomerset 👏👏👏🙌🏻🙌🏻 @jackleach1991 @DomBess99 https://t.co/zw5Uwfy2F2 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) January 17, 2021

Basketball

James harden and the Brooklyn Nets were in a celebratory mood after his winning start.

James how are we feeling this morning? pic.twitter.com/EywOTcmNRA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 17, 2021

Rugby Union

Remembering a Goode day out.