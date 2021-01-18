Jamie Vardy ready to line up for Leicester against Chelsea

Jamie Vardy is expected to be fit for Leicester when they welcome Chelsea on Tuesday.

The striker has been battling a long-standing hip problem and came off late in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Southampton but is due to feature at the King Power Stadium.

Dennis Praet is out for up to three months with a thigh injury while Nampalys Mendy will be assessed as he struggles with a neck issue.

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s trip to his former club.

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder has failed to shake off a hamstring problem in time.

However, defender Andreas Christensen will be available for Frank Lampard’s team after knee trouble.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fuchs, Castagne, Morgan, Evans, Thomas, Fofana, Pereira, Choudhury, Tielemans, Ndidi, Amartey, Mendy, Albrighton, Gray, Maddison, Barnes, Under, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, James, Zouma, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Ziyech, Kepa, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Abraham.