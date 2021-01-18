Blackpool will check on Grant Ward and Bez Lubala ahead of Northampton clash

Blackpool will make checks on the fitness of Grant Ward and Bez Lubala ahead of the visit of Northampton.

Midfielder Ward (tight hamstring) and striker Lubala (ankle) both reported minor problems in Saturday’s draw with Hull and will be assessed.

Forward Keshi Anderson is out for a lengthy period of time after surgery on a knee injury, with defender Daniel Gretarsson and midfielder CJ Hamilton also facing extended spells on the sidelines.

On-loan Arsenal defender Dan Ballard has an issue with his hip but midfielder Ben Woodburn has returned to Liverpool after the end of his loan spell.

New Northampton signings Ryan Edmondson and Mickel Miller could be handed delayed debuts after a waterlogged pitch meant the postponement of Saturday’s fixture against Oxford.

Leeds striker Edmondson and Rotherham forward Miller joined last Thursday but the weather denied them their first appearances.

The extra days’ rest may help defender Alan Sheehan, however, who has aggravated a muscle problem.

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold’s back injury will be assessed ahead of the Sky Bet League One clash.