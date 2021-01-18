Sam Gallagher faces fitness test as Blackburn prepare to host Swansea

Blackburn will check on the fitness of Sam Gallagher as they prepare for the visit of Swansea.

The attacker had to be substituted against Stoke on Saturday after sustaining a blow to his back in an incident that saw him fall over the advertising boards when defending a set play.

Gallagher did not train on Monday, but Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has not completely ruled him out.

Joe Rothwell also came off injured at the weekend and is a doubt. Amari’i Bell missed the game against the Potters with a knock and will also be assessed.

Swansea manager Steve Cooper could make a couple of changes to his team.

Cooper has criticised the fixture schedule, saying it is “not fair”, as his side prepare to travel to Lancashire less than 72 hours after their 2-0 win at Barnsley on Saturday.

Joel Latibeaudiere will hope to be involved again after returning to the squad at Oakwell following a calf injury.

Ryan Bennett (hamstring) has missed the last three matches and will be assessed.