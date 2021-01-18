Tranmere trio expected to feature again

Keith Hill’s Tranmere squad is looking stronger ahead of the club’s Sky Bet League Two encounter with Forest Green on Tuesday evening.

Injury and illness had left the team depleted, but the weekend’s 0-0 draw with Stevenage saw a trio of players return to the fold.

Peter Clarke, Liam Feeney and Calum MacDonald all featured after absences and should be available once again.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh was missing, however, and may still be on the sidelines after suffering a rib injury.

Kane Wilson could return for Forest Green following a lengthy absence that has seen him out of action since November.

The 20-year-old right-back is reportedly reaching full fitness after recovering from injury and could make a comeback at Prenton Park.

Midfielder Isaac Hutchinson may make his Rovers debut after joining the club from Derby last week.

The 20-year-old took a spot on the bench at the weekend as his new side drew 1-1 with Port Vale.