Nathan Thompson back after ban for Peterborough

Peterborough defender Nathan Thompson returns to face Charlton after serving a one-match suspension.

That could mean Niall Mason, who came in for Saturday’s win over MK Dons, has to make way again.

Manager Darren Ferguson has virtually a fully-fit squad to choose from after the club confirmed the latest round of Covid-19 testing came back negative.

Defender Ronnie Edwards’ own self-isolation has ended but he will not be considered until next week having not played for almost a month.

Charlton also welcome back both midfielder Darren Pratley and defender Jason Pearce from suspension.

However, midfielder Albie Morgan serves a one-match suspension following his sending-off against Bristol Rovers at the weekend.

Former Peterborough winger Marcus Maddison is unlikely to feature against his former side due to an ankle injury.

Midfielder Andrew Shinnie is available after a thigh problem but Ryan Inniss, Ben Watson and Akin Famewo remain missing.