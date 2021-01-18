Rotherham welcome back Florian Jozefzoon for Stoke’s visit

Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Stoke.

Paul Warne’s Millers came through Saturday’s 1-0 win at fellow relegation battlers Derby unscathed.

On-loan forward Florian Jozefzoon is available again having been ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

It is expected the game will come too soon for Kieran Sadlier and Chiedozie Ogbene to make comebacks, and Joe Mattock is definitely still out.

Stoke will be without James Chester, with the defender suspended following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn at the weekend.

The Potters have been assessing Nick Powell, who, having scored in Saturday’s contest, then came off early in the second half with an ankle problem after colliding with an advertising board.

Steven Fletcher and Josh Tymon could return after a knee injury and a period self-isolating respectively, while Adam Davies, Angus Gunn, Niki Maenpaa, Morgan Fox, Lee Gregory and Tyrese Campbell remain sidelined.

James McClean was absent for the Blackburn match – the club said he was unavailable for the fixture, had been fined a week’s wages following an internal disciplinary process, and was allowed to return to training on Sunday.