Ronan Curtis back available for Portsmouth

Ronan Curtis will be back available for Portsmouth in their Sky Bet League One clash against AFC Wimbledon.

Winger Curtis has missed Pompey’s last three matches after contracting coronavirus, but has since returned to training.

Goalkeeper Alex Bass (calf) and defender Paul Downing (hamstring) are likely to be absent.

But Harvey White could make his debut following his arrival from Tottenham on loan for the rest of the season.

Terell Thomas will be assessed following a bout of illness ahead of AFC Wimbledon’s trip to the south coast.

Defender Luke O’Neill is pushing for a place in the starting XI after coming off the bench in the defeat at Sunderland following a recent ankle problem.

Paul Osew (knock) is closing in on a return.

But Ben Heneghan is still a way off after he was substituted in the Boxing Day loss at Oxford.