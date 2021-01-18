Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr set to start against Barnsley

Watford pair Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr are set to start against Barnsley, despite being involved in a flare-up near the end of Saturday’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

Hornets boss Xisco Munoz has played down the severity of the incident that saw the duo shove each other following a misplaced pass, saying they were just showing “passion”.

Xisco was pleased with Watford’s weekend performance – the Spaniard’s second win from three Sky Bet Championship games – and is expected to keep changes to a minimum for Barnsley’s visit to Vicarage Road.

Nathaniel Chalobah managed 69 minutes against the Terriers after a hamstring problem and should line up alongside Tom Cleverley in central midfield, although James Garner and Will Hughes provide options.

Barnsley’s Finnish defender Aapo Halme has suffered a fresh injury setback and will be missing for at least another 10 days.

Halme has been out of action since mid-December with a fractured toe and was due to return about now, but a muscle strain has ruled him out for 10 to 15 days.

Jordan Williams and Liam Kitching also remain sidelined, with the latter yet to make his debut since arriving from Forest Green earlier this month because of a groin injury.

Striker George Miller is another absentee with a knee injury, but Tykes boss Valerien Ismael says he is “on the pitch” in training and could return next week.