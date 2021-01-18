Guardiola’s big birthday, Poch recalls Saints stint – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 18.

Football

Pep Guardiola celebrated a milestone birthday.

HAPPY 50TH, BOSS! 💙 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/px7fzsv3Ix — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 18, 2021

Phil Neville left his role as England Women boss…

To my staff and my @Lionesses you have been amazing now go and win the Euros with Sarina please Boss x pic.twitter.com/8JI5xtvnWy — Fizzer18 (@Fizzer181) January 18, 2021

…and soon had a new job.

Phil Neville, welcome to #InterMiamiCF! Former England Women’s National Team manager appointed as second head coach in Club history.https://t.co/hBHMH5Mmmj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 18, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino remembered the start of his Premier League journey.

Raheem Sterling prefers free-kicks to penalties!

Manchester City are “rolling”.

+3! We are rolling and great to be back on the pitch! 💙🦈 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/qooivDCtGD — Ferran Torres (@FerranTorres20) January 18, 2021

But Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt felt the cold!

Was always going to be a tough ask & city have momentum at the moment. P.S the cold up north defo hits different to the cold down south 🧊 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) January 17, 2021

John Stones loved his goal-scoring performance.

Kevin De Bruyne is rising up the charts.

#PL All-Time Most Assists: 162 – Ryan Giggs111 – Cesc Fabregas103 – Wayne Rooney102 – Frank Lampard94 – Dennis Bergkamp93 – David Silva92 – Steven Gerrard85 – James Milner80 – David Beckham76 – Teddy Sheringham & KEVIN DE BRUYNE pic.twitter.com/OEO9JqkZKs — Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2021

Start your week like Nigel Adkins.

Good memories for Erling Haaland.

One year ago today… I made my @BVB debut by scoring a hat trick! 😁😁😁🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/F6PMprZem6 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) January 18, 2021

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi bid farewell to Mesut Ozil ahead of his impending move to Fenerbahce.

Bro, you have been the most unselfish player on and off the pitch, I have ever shared the dressing room with. You will be always remembered as the #AssistKing. Unfortunately we as a team haven’t been able to assist you when you needed us the most. All the best ❤️ #SM20 pic.twitter.com/gEfl6AWzZj — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 18, 2021

Bournemouth signed Jack Wilshere.

What should we do this afternoon? 🤔 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 – Sign Jack Wilshere 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 – Sign Jack Wilshere 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 – Sign Jack Wilshere pic.twitter.com/CdWs3sHmgA — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 18, 2021

Swansea’s Ballon d’Or Jay Fulton signed a new deal.

🐐 Contract extended ✅ pic.twitter.com/7oezoVbEwV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 18, 2021

Top bins from Thiago.

Achievement unlocked.

Cricket

Job done for England.

Skipper Joe Root loved England’s work.

Brilliant week, very proud of a proper team effort from everyone! Delighted to start the year with some runs and a win. Congrats to @DomBess99 & @jackleach1991 on your 5-fers and @DanLawrence288 on your first cap 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/oDW7RmLKjt — Joe Root (@root66) January 18, 2021

And saluted England’s only fan in Galle!

We massively missed @TheBarmyArmy here and thank you for all your support back home. But a special thanks to @elitebandwagon up on the Fort! Incredible effort and the whole team really appreciated it 👏 https://t.co/5XAVTVGIWn — Joe Root (@root66) January 18, 2021

Stuart Broad and Jos Buttler revelled in England’s win.



What a picture!

An incredible drone shot of the Abu Dhabi cricket stadium 🤩 Who are you rooting for in the #UAEvIRE ODI today? 📷 @AbuDhabiCricket pic.twitter.com/5O0cH5Vyk0 — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2021

Scenes in the Swann household.

I’ve just cracked two eggs and they were both double yolkers. Genuine excitement in my house. What have we become 😞🤣 pic.twitter.com/OS1hR6ejc3 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) January 18, 2021

Tennis

Australian Open quarantine rules have confined a large number of players to their hotel rooms.

Any workout songs suggestions? #tryingtostaypositive 🙄 pic.twitter.com/zi8GfSVqiD — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 18, 2021

Alex De Minaur was keen.

Stefanos Tsitsipas innovated to keep sharp.

I always feel like a goofy little kid 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ha2jwb7zgK — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) January 18, 2021

A strong effort from Casper Ruud.

No tennis = trick shot in the room🎾😁 pic.twitter.com/AD5N7asBEq — Casper Ruud (@CasperRuud98) January 18, 2021

Garbine Muguruza passed the time.

Heather Watson never forgot practice though.

Day 4/14 – I played tennis without a tennis ball or tennis court pic.twitter.com/JE1hNAQ6zD — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 18, 2021

Elina Svitolina was waiting for the practice knock.

But for Conchita Martinez, it was all about the mangoes…

You got to love the fruit 🍉🥭🥭 here in #Australia happy to have my mangoes!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/rz8hlHqeth — Conchita Martínez (@conchitamartinz) January 18, 2021

Snooker

Congratulations poured in for Yan Bingtao after his Masters victory.

What a great final, Congratulations Yan bingtao and unlucky to John Higgins. — Judd trump (@judd147t) January 17, 2021 Well done Bingtao! Very important that China had a big break through after Ding and the massive investment they have put into the young players. Unbelievable attitude towards the game and deserves everything out of the game 🇨🇳🏆 — Neil Robertson🌱 (@nr147) January 17, 2021 Congrats Yan Bingtao! Remember the name………you’ll be seeing a lot more of him. — Shaun Murphy (@Magician147) January 18, 2021

Boxing

Monday motivation from the heavyweight champ.

MMA

Conor McGregor lived the high life.

Golf

The meme that keeps on giving.

Athletics

Mo put in the miles.