England to wear 150th anniversary shirt for Six Nations opener against Scotland

England will wear a one-off 150th anniversary jersey for their Six Nations clash with Scotland at Twickenham on February 6.

This year’s Calcutta Cup encounter is staged a century and a half after after the rivals met in the first ever Test, which saw the Scots prevail 1-0 at Raeburn Place in Edinburgh on March 27, 1871.

England’s kit supplier, Umbro, has specially designed the jersey for the occasion and it includes a gold-embroidered 1871-2021 sign-off.

England head into the Six Nations as defending champions (RFU handout/PA)

“We are extremely proud to be celebrating 150 years of rugby union in England and the iconic red rose,” Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

Champions England are marginal favourites ahead of France to win the Six Nations with head coach Eddie Jones looking to claim the fourth title of his reign.

Jones names his squad for the tournament on Friday and is restricted to selecting 28 players as part of enhanced coronavirus safety measures.