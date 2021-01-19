Max Watters and Perry Ng eyeing debuts as Cardiff host QPR

New signings Max Watters and Perry Ng could make their Cardiff debuts at home to QPR.

Watters is set to join a goal-shy attack following his £1million move from Crawley, but Bluebirds boss Neil Harris must wait on international clearance to see whether former Crewe defender Ng can line up at right-back.

Kieffer Moore (hamstring) ended a five-week absence as a substitute against Norwich on Saturday, and the Wales striker will be assessed as Cardiff seek to end a run of four straight Sky Bet Championship defeats.

Skipper Sean Morrison could make the squad after three weeks out with an ankle injury, but Marlon Pack serves a one-match ban for his red card against Norwich.

Bright Osayi-Samuel will not be in the QPR squad and appears to have played his last game for the west London club.

The 23-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Albert Adomah or Chris Willock could come into the side which beat Luton 2-0 last Tuesday, with their weekend game falling victim to a coronavirus outbreak at opponents Wycombe.

One player who will not be involved is defender Conor Masterson, who has joined Swindon on loan for the rest of the season.